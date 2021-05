This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Pahranagat Valley High School (PVHS) math teacher Mike Sparrow will become the new principal for next school year at Pahranagat Valley Elementary School (PVES). His appointment was announced recently by the Lincoln County School Board. The position officially begins July 1, and Sparrow said he is already starting to work on the transitional aspects. Jady […]