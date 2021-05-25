Bureau of Land Management proposes online land sale in Lincoln County

ELY – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Caliente Field Office proposes an online sale of two parcels of public land totaling 80 acres in Lincoln County, and is seeking public comments until Friday, July 2.

Eighty-five percent of the funds generated by this sale will be used for archaeological resources, natural resource protection, recreation and wilderness planning, and other opportunities in Lincoln County. Additionally, 5% of the revenue would go to the State of Nevada General Education Fund and 10% of the revenue would go to Lincoln County.

The parcels will be offered at no less than fair market value as determined by an appraisal. The modified competitive online sale will take place on July 21, 2021, at 8 a.m., PDT, at https://www.EnergyNet.com/govt_listing.pl.

Parcels will be available online approximately 10 business days after the posting of the notice of realty action in the Federal Register at https://go.usa.gov/xHtGk. The fair market value for the parcels will be published on EnergyNet website no later than 30 days prior to the sale.

To participate, prospective buyers must create an EnergyNet account, complete the EnergyNet Bidding Terms Agreement, request a bidding allowance, register for the BLM Nevada LCCRDA Spring 2021 Land Sale, and obtain a bidder number. EnergyNet may require approximately five (5) business days to determine a bidder’s financial qualifications. Additional information on how to register at EnergyNet may be found at https://www.energynet.com/page/Government_Listings_Participation. Potential bidders may register for the online sale as soon as the auction website is active.

Written comments about this sale should be mailed to BLM Caliente Field Office (CFO), Field Manager, 1400 South Front Street, P.O. Box 237, Caliente, NV 89008-0237.

For more information about this modified competitive sale, please contact Nicole Cummings, BLM Realty Specialist, at (775) 289-1809 or ncummings@blm.gov.