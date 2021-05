Lincoln County High School Class of 1971 is Celebrating their 50th Class Reunion

June 11 & 12, 2021

LCHS Alumni Are Invited To Celebrate With Them

Kershaw Ryan State Park

Saturday, June 12 at 10:30 a.m.

Breakfast Brunch will be served

Cost $15 per person

Join great conversation, music, and sharing memories.

Please RSVP by June 1, 2021, if you are able to attend.

Sherlyn Fackrell

775 962-1194

Email skfgcdmc@yahoo.com

We look forward to seeing you there and reconnecting!