This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

June Taylor and RSVP have moved downstairs into Room 6 at the Depot, where Brittney’s Nail was located. This allows seniors to have easier access. Taylor has been involved with RSVP since 2004 and is the field representative for Lincoln County RSVP was active during the COVID-19 lockdown, with their van service taking seniors to […]