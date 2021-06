This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

With the summer months coming, many parents may be wondering what kinds of activities will keep kids engaged during the three-month break. While many programs are being put into place like the 4H clubs around the county, one great way to get outside, exercise and cool off is to frequent one of the swimming spots […]