This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The Caliente Volunteer Fire Department put on a Homecoming dinner at Rose Memorial Park May 30. The fire department roasted brisket, and the community supplied salads and cupcakes. Dinner was then provided to one and all for a small donation. Firefighters dished up salad, beans and brisket, with barbecue sauce donated by Dante’s Divine Gourmet […]