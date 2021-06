This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

One of the most emotional days of Homecoming weekend is always the Monday morning veterans ceremony at the Conaway Veterans Cemetery. This year the VFW Post chose to hold a service for Harry Ray Brown, U.S. Army. In July 2020, Brown’s great-grandsons, Adisan and Adrian Courtney, set up a lemonade stand to raise money for […]