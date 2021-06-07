Sally Lee Helzen Wilkin, 73, of St. George, Utah passed away peacefully on May 24, 2021.

She was born on October 9, 1947 in Vernal, Utah to Vincent Bernard (Bob) Helzen and Opal Mae Mors Petersen. She spent her childhood years in Elko, Nevada then moved with her mother to Lincoln County, Nevada in 1962 following her parents’ divorce. Upon moving to Lincoln County, she met and fell in love with James (Jim) Wilkin. The two of them were married in 1964 just before her senior year. She later graduated from Lincoln County High School in 1965. While Jim and Sally were together, they had two children, Corinne Michele and Lorin James. During this time, they shared many wonderful memories and adventures together gathering wood, picnicking, and spending time with their kids and friends.

Sally loved bookkeeping, managing an office, and keeping things organized. She worked at the Pioche Branch of Nevada National Bank until she and Jim started Jim Wilkin Trucking in 1972. Following their divorce, Sally moved to St. George, Utah. In 1994, she married Russell Limb, and was later divorced. She continued to work as an office manager and bookkeeper for construction related businesses until she retired.

She loved her family and close friends. She enjoyed spending quality time with them, whether chatting over coffee or watching a Dallas Cowboys or Utah Jazz game. Watching her kids and grandkids play ball also brought her great joy. In 1985 when Corinne was a senior, she and Jim were the Lincoln County High School Boosters of the Year. She was sad they had missed one away game that year. She enjoyed cross-stitching and took beautiful pictures in her free time. Sally was a strong and fiercely independent woman. She acted as a general contractor designing and building herself a beautiful home in St. George. She was also a lover of sunshine and always had a great tan. You could often find her outside working in the yard or reading a book with a Diet Coke (or a TAB) in hand. Although she lived in St. George for nearly 30 years, she always called Pioche her home.

Sally is survived by her two children: Corinne (Sam) Draper of St. George, Utah and Lorin (Amy) Wilkin of Pioche, Nevada; 7 grandchildren: Erika (Dylan) Budreau, Aspen Wilkin, Mark Draper, James (Anna Snyder) Draper, Timothy Draper, Hunter Wilkin, and Tanner Wilkin; 2 great grandchildren: Maxwell Draper and Houstyn Budreau; sister Carol Webster; half-sister Jeanmarie Trapp; countless close friends; and her beloved golden retriever Cooper.

She is preceded in death by her parents Vincent Bernard (Bob) Helzen and Opal Petersen; and brother Douglas Charles Helzen.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, May 29 th at 11am (PST) at the Pioche Boothill Cemetery in Pioche, Nevada, under the direction of Southern Nevada Mortuary.