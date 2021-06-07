William “Billy” Walker

William Frances “Billy” Walker, 95, passed away June 1, 2021, in Panaca Nevada. He was born June 2, 1926 in Eureka Utah to Owen Walker and Adalen Craw Walker. He grew up in Pioche Nevada.

He attended grade school in Pioche and high school in Panaca. He married Dottie Healy, his high school sweetheart. To this marriage there were three children, Carolyn, Toni and Randy. They later divorced and he married Colleen Hartman and had Mark Allen. They were later divorced. And in February 1960 he married Norma Jean Motis.

As a child he was very mischievous. He loved the outdoors, a great hunter and fisherman. He worked summer jobs at Combined Metals. He later served an apprenticeship as a mechanic/welder/machinist. When the mines closed, he went to work at Orr’s Garage in Pioche and worked there until he went to work at the Lincoln County School District as a shop/mechanical drawing/trade and industry teacher. He and his students maintained all the school district vehicles. He retired after 22 years. Any free time he had he spent bottle hunting, fishing, hunting, trapping, and fly-tying. He was instrumental in the creation and building of the Lincoln County Golf Course. He was a member of the Pioche Fire Department since 1954 and continued to be an active fireman until 1975.

He is survived by his loving wife Norma Jean Walker of 61 years. Daughter Carolyn Matthews, Son Randy Walker (deceased), Daughter Toni (Dave) Vasburg, Son Mark (Joni) Granrud, Step-Son Rick (Donna) Motis. Grandchildren Cheryl, Lynette, Kirk, Lee, and Kim. Numerous great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandsons along with numerous nephews and niceces.

Funeral services will be held Saturday June 5, 2021 at 11:00 am at the LDS church in Pioche Nevada. A private family viewing will be held prior to the service. Interment will be at the Pioche Cemetery, under the direction of Southern Nevada Mortuary, following the service. Donations can be made to the Pioche Fire Department in his name.