This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

This past month, the ownership of Jolly’s Drug Store in Caliente changed hands to Andrew Bleak. Bleak, a longtime resident of Lincoln County, had wanted to own the pharmacy for a long time, so when his brother-in-law, Tyler Heaton, expressed a desire to sell, Bleak jumped on the opportunity. According to Bleak, nothing is going […]