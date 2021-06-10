Annual rodeo back in town

Submitted by Lacey Steele

The Alamo High School and Junior High Rodeo Team hosted the annual high school rodeo March 26-28. Contestants from all over the state of Nevada, as well as their families, traveled to Alamo for the event. Contestants competed head to head in events starting Friday with shooting, cutting and reined cow horse. This was followed by events Saturday and Sunday. A big thank you goes out to Meldrums for the shooting range facilities, as well as volunteers from the Higbee and Christian families. The rodeo team would also like to thank Steele’s and Jensen’s for cattle, the Whipples for use of facilities and volunteers with the ambulance crew.

Other major sponsors the team would like to thank are Paul and Roanne Christian, Jeff and Julie Wurtz, Cannon Ranch, Hiko Hay and Cattle and stock contractors Steele Production and Griener Rodeo Co.

Finally, the team offers a heartfelt thanks to locals, volunteers, timers, flaggers, directors, chute help and sorters, as well as event and day sheet sponsors. Without sponsors, events like this would not be possible.

Courtesy Photo – A look at the Alamo High School and Junior High Rodeo Team.

Friday event winners

Junior High .22 Shoot Champion – CJ Christian

High School .22 Shoot Champion – Joy Hatch

Trap Shoot Champion – Riley Thompson

Boys Cutting Champion – Dario Ceresola

Girls Cutting Champion – Ali Norcutt

Reined Cow Horse Champion – Tylie Norcutt

After the completion of Friday’s events, the rodeo team put on a breakaway jackpot as a fundraiser. Saturday kicked off the timed events in the small arena and rough stock events in the large arena. This was followed by jackpot team roping, hosted by Steele Productions that evening.

Sunday wrapped up the second go-round for the Alamo High School Rodeo, and average winners (fastest and highest scores on two heads) were crowned. Cash prizes down to fourth place in both rounds were awarded to the winners in each division.

Average winners for high school events

Steer Wrestling – Logan Jones

Pole Bending – Italy Jo Holman

Team Roping (header) – JoseyRay Funk; (heeler) Garrett Jepson

Saddle Bronc – Billy Delong

Bull Riding – Chad Giovacchini

Bareback – Chandler Green

Breakaway Roping – Charlie Wright

Goat Tying – Tayler Felton

Barrel Racing – Rilee Christensen

Emma Garijo.

Average winners for junior high events

Boys Breakaway – Jace Jepson

Girls Breakaway – Scarlett Buchanan

Ribbon Roping – (roper) CJ Christian; partner (runner) Kylie Velasco

Barrel Racing – Lyndee Moser

Team Roping – (header) Andrew Morian; partner (heeler) Eli Lancaster

Bareback Steer Riding – CJ Christian

Tie-Down Roping – CJ Christian

Saddle Bronc Steer Riding – Jace Jepson

Bull Riding – Brandon Mountz

Pole Bending – Audrey Wright

Girls Goat Tying – Ellie Webber

Boys Goat Tying – Emmett Silva

Chute Dogging – Andrew Morian.

Wade saddle pads were given to the high school and junior high cowgirl and cowboy that accumulated the most points over the weekend for All- Around. Buckles from Corriente were awarded to the rookie (first year competing) boys and girls for each division as well.

All-Around awards

All-Around High School Boy – Daunte Ceresola

High School Boys Rookie – Billy Delong

All-Around High School Girl – Tayler Felton

High School Girls Rookie – Italy Jo Holman

All-Around Junior High Boy – CJ Christian

All-Around Junior High Girl – Audrey Wright

Junior High Girls Rookie – Scarlett Buchanan.

Junior High Boys Rookie – Hunter Fry

Alamo Rodeo Team

Seniors Macady Bundy and Trevor Carter, freshman Matt (Jr) Higbee, sophomores Carlos Basopoli and Andi Webber.

Junior Rodeo Team

Eighth grade – CJ Christian and Hunter Fry

Seventh grade – Flint Higbee, Katee Madsen, Ellie Webber

Sixth grade – Cade Stewart, Macy Bundy

Fifth grade – Raelee Christian.

CJ Christian

All-Around Junior High Boys – 1st place

Average of Junior High .22 shoot – 1st place

Ribbon Roping with partner Kylie Velasco

Bull Riding – 2nd place

Chute Dogging – 5th place

Team Roping with partner Emmett Silva – 8th place

Tie-Down Go Round – 1st and 2nd place

Team Roping Go Round – 3rd place

Ribbon Roping Go Round – 4th and 1st place

Chute Dogging Go Round – 5th and 4th place

Bull Riding Go Round – 2nd place

Boys Goat Tying Go Round – 2nd place

Bareback Steer Riding Go Round – 1st place.

Hunter Fry

Junior High Boys Rookie

Junior High .22 shoot – 4th place

Chute Dogging – 4th and 3rd place/ 2nd average

Boys Breakaway – 6th place/10th average

Goat Tying – 4th and 6th place/4th average

Trevor Carter

Calf Roping – 2nd and 5th/ 3rd average.

Matt (Jr.) Higbee

High School .22 Shoot – 2nd place

Flint Higbee

Junior High .22 Shoot – 3rd place

Cade Stewart

Junior Boys Breakaway – 6th and 7th place/6th average

Junior Boys Goats – 7th in round/9th average

Ribbon Roping (with partner Olivia Process) – 8th and 4th place/4th average

Junior Team Roping (with partner Lane Byrd) – 5th place/10th average

Macady Bundy

Team Roping (with partner Logan Jones) – 4th place/7th average

High School .22 Shoot – Split 8th and 9th place

Breakaway – 7th place

Katee Madsen

Junior Barrels – 7th and 5th place/6th average.

Ellie Webber

Junior Barrels – 10th and 7th place/8th average

Junior Girls Breakaway – 2nd place/3rd average

Girls Goat Tying – 7th and 1st place/1st average

Junior Poles – 7th place/7th average

Ribbon Roping – 7th place/10th average with a draw partner

Junior Team Roping (with partner Kade McKnight) – 6th place

Until next year, thank you to Alamo and all of Lincoln County for their continued support.