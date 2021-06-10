Annual rodeo back in town

Submitted by Lacey Steele
The Alamo High School and Junior High Rodeo Team hosted the annual high school rodeo March 26-28. Contestants from all over the state of Nevada, as well as their families, traveled to Alamo for the event. Contestants competed head to head in events starting Friday with shooting, cutting and reined cow horse. This was followed by events Saturday and Sunday. A big thank you goes out to Meldrums for the shooting range facilities, as well as volunteers from the Higbee and Christian families. The rodeo team would also like to thank Steele’s and Jensen’s for cattle, the Whipples for use of facilities and volunteers with the ambulance crew.
Other major sponsors the team would like to thank are Paul and Roanne Christian, Jeff and Julie Wurtz, Cannon Ranch, Hiko Hay and Cattle and stock contractors Steele Production and Griener Rodeo Co.
Finally, the team offers a heartfelt thanks to locals, volunteers, timers, flaggers, directors, chute help and sorters, as well as event and day sheet sponsors. Without sponsors, events like this would not be possible.
Friday event winners
Junior High .22 Shoot Champion – CJ Christian
High School .22 Shoot Champion – Joy Hatch
Trap Shoot Champion – Riley Thompson
Boys Cutting Champion – Dario Ceresola
Girls Cutting Champion – Ali Norcutt
Reined Cow Horse Champion – Tylie Norcutt
After the completion of Friday’s events, the rodeo team put on a breakaway jackpot as a fundraiser. Saturday kicked off the timed events in the small arena and rough stock events in the large arena. This was followed by jackpot team roping, hosted by Steele Productions that evening.
Sunday wrapped up the second go-round for the Alamo High School Rodeo, and average winners (fastest and highest scores on two heads) were crowned. Cash prizes down to fourth place in both rounds were awarded to the winners in each division.
Average winners for high school events
Steer Wrestling – Logan Jones
Pole Bending – Italy Jo Holman
Team Roping (header) – JoseyRay Funk; (heeler) Garrett Jepson
Saddle Bronc – Billy Delong
Bull Riding – Chad Giovacchini
Bareback – Chandler Green
Breakaway Roping – Charlie Wright
Goat Tying – Tayler Felton
Barrel Racing – Rilee Christensen
Average winners for junior high events
Boys Breakaway – Jace Jepson
Girls Breakaway – Scarlett Buchanan
Ribbon Roping – (roper) CJ Christian; partner (runner) Kylie Velasco
Barrel Racing – Lyndee Moser
Team Roping – (header) Andrew Morian; partner (heeler) Eli Lancaster
Bareback Steer Riding – CJ Christian
Tie-Down Roping – CJ Christian
Saddle Bronc Steer Riding – Jace Jepson
Bull Riding – Brandon Mountz
Pole Bending – Audrey Wright
Girls Goat Tying – Ellie Webber
Boys Goat Tying – Emmett Silva
Chute Dogging – Andrew Morian.
Wade saddle pads were given to the high school and junior high cowgirl and cowboy that accumulated the most points over the weekend for All- Around. Buckles from Corriente were awarded to the rookie (first year competing) boys and girls for each division as well.
All-Around awards
All-Around High School Boy – Daunte Ceresola
High School Boys Rookie – Billy Delong
All-Around High School Girl – Tayler Felton
High School Girls Rookie – Italy Jo Holman
All-Around Junior High Boy – CJ Christian
All-Around Junior High Girl – Audrey Wright
Junior High Girls Rookie – Scarlett Buchanan.
Junior High Boys Rookie – Hunter Fry
Alamo Rodeo Team
Seniors Macady Bundy and Trevor Carter, freshman Matt (Jr) Higbee, sophomores Carlos Basopoli and Andi Webber.
Junior Rodeo Team
Eighth grade – CJ Christian and Hunter Fry
Seventh grade – Flint Higbee, Katee Madsen, Ellie Webber
Sixth grade – Cade Stewart, Macy Bundy
Fifth grade – Raelee Christian.
CJ Christian
All-Around Junior High Boys – 1st place
Average of Junior High .22 shoot – 1st place
Ribbon Roping with partner Kylie Velasco
Bull Riding – 2nd place
Chute Dogging – 5th place
Team Roping with partner Emmett Silva – 8th place
Tie-Down Go Round – 1st and 2nd place
Team Roping Go Round – 3rd place
Ribbon Roping Go Round – 4th and 1st place
Chute Dogging Go Round – 5th and 4th place
Bull Riding Go Round – 2nd place
Boys Goat Tying Go Round – 2nd place
Bareback Steer Riding Go Round – 1st place.
Hunter Fry
Junior High Boys Rookie
Junior High .22 shoot – 4th place
Chute Dogging – 4th and 3rd place/ 2nd average
Boys Breakaway – 6th place/10th average
Goat Tying – 4th and 6th place/4th average
Trevor Carter
Calf Roping – 2nd and 5th/ 3rd average.
Matt (Jr.) Higbee
High School .22 Shoot – 2nd place
Flint Higbee
Junior High .22 Shoot – 3rd place
Cade Stewart
Junior Boys Breakaway – 6th and 7th place/6th average
Junior Boys Goats – 7th in round/9th average
Ribbon Roping (with partner Olivia Process) – 8th and 4th place/4th average
Junior Team Roping (with partner Lane Byrd) – 5th place/10th average
Macady Bundy
Team Roping (with partner Logan Jones) – 4th place/7th average
High School .22 Shoot – Split 8th and 9th place
Breakaway – 7th place
Katee Madsen
Junior Barrels – 7th and 5th place/6th average.
Ellie Webber
Junior Barrels – 10th and 7th place/8th average
Junior Girls Breakaway – 2nd place/3rd average
Girls Goat Tying – 7th and 1st place/1st average
Junior Poles – 7th place/7th average
Ribbon Roping – 7th place/10th average with a draw partner
Junior Team Roping (with partner Kade McKnight) – 6th place
Until next year, thank you to Alamo and all of Lincoln County for their continued support.
