This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The redshirts of the Ancient and Honorable Order of E Clampus Vitus (ECV) gathered together in Pioche June 4-6 to place a monument at the Pioche Town Park, honoring Pioche’s railroad history. ECV is a fraternal organization dedicated to the preservation of the heritage of the American West, especially the history of the mother lode […]