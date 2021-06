This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

While Las Vegas is known for its bright lights that can be seen from hundreds of miles away, other areas in Nevada have the distinction of being some of the best places to see the far more distant glow of stars. Areas like Massacre Rim in Washoe County are well-known for being prime locations for […]