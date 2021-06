This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The Pioche Town Board met June 8. During the public discussion portion of the meeting, Jason Beam, one of the organizers of last weekend’s Grand Prix race, thanked the board for allowing the race to take place. Beam reported 260 participants entered the race, which was more than expected. Events ran smoothly, with the only […]