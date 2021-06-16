Robert Morley

Robert Harkness Morley, 88, passed away May 26, 2021, in Alamo, NV. Robert was born April 13, 1933 in Springville, UT, to Ross and Nellie Harkness Morley. Robert was raised in Springville and learned to work hard at a young age, shearing sheep with his father and siblings. He loved to play basketball. When he graduated from high school, he joined the United States Navy and served in the Korean War.

After being honorably discharged, Robert went to work for the uranium mines in Moab, UT, eventually working his way into a position as a mining inspector. While in Utah, he met Lois Fay Sidwell and her two children, Ron and Harvey. He and Lois were later married and had another son, Robert. Robert loved woodworking and would make things for Lois to paint and decorate. They traveled all over the country with their dogs.

Robert loved his sons, his grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his sons, Robert Guy Morley and Ron Hart, eight grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and his sister, June. He was preceded in death by his wife, his son Harvey Eugene Jones, his parents and his siblings, Catherine, Beverly, Clark and Bill.

