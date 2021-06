This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Alamo Girl Scout Troop 386 donated six blankets in mid-May to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and Nevada Highway Patrol for use in the officers’ patrol vehicles. The blankets, which the girls made themselves as a service project, will be used for accident victims or on medical calls. The blankets are vacuum sealed for storage […]