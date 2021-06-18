Excessive heat to continue through at least Saturday

The National Weather Service announced an excessive heat warning for a region encompassing Lincoln County until at least Saturday, June 19.

The service warned of dangerously hot conditions with temperatures approaching the record books for this time of year.

People are encouraged to “Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.”

The Weather Service added, “Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.”

To avoid heat exhaustion and heat stroke, outside activities during daylight hours are discouraged.

Signs of heat-stroke include high body temperature, hot, red, dry or damp skin, fast, strong pulse, headache, dizziness, nausea, confusion and loss of consciousness. Heat stroke is an emergency and those experiencing these systems should dial 911.

It is recommended to “wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.