This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The Nevada Department of Education has recently passed several bills that could affect the future of education around the state, including Lincoln County. Superintendent Jhone Ebert lauded the passage of these bills, saying, “We celebrate the great strides that Governor Sisolak and the legislature have made in prioritizing equity and opportunity for our students.” Bills […]