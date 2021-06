This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The City Of Caliente held a retirement party at Rose Memorial Park June 2 to thank equipment operator Burt Mangum for his years of dedication to the city. Mangum was hired in 1997 and served the city and residents for 23 years. There was no job too big or small that he didn’t put his […]