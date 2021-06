This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

You never know what acts of kindness you will find while driving through Caliente. David Cottrell and Heavenly Melnik held a fundraiser June 10 at the Sinclair Station to help support the Caliente Boxcar Museum. They also held a fundraiser last year to benefit the hospital. Mary Cordle – David Cottrell and Heavenly Melnik recently […]