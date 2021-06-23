BLM Ely and Caliente public rooms resume limited in-person services

ELY – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Ely District and Caliente Field offices resume in-person services with limited public occupancy Monday, June 14, 2021.

Each office’s front desk staff will serve a maximum of three customers at one time. Other visitors will be asked to wait outside until contacted. Visitors are encouraged to schedule an appointment for business in the public room that may require additional time. Appointments will be scheduled in one-hour increments. Persons with an appointment are encouraged to complete their business within one hour to allow staff to assist other people. Permittees or interested parties requiring appointments with specialists are exempt from this limitation.

To protect the public and staff, all individuals will be required to sign in, thereby certifying that they are symptom free and will wear a mask or meet CDC guidelines excluding them from wearing one. Ink pens will be available at the front counters for public use, as will masks, gloves, and disinfecting cleaner. Visitors are encouraged to use hand sanitizer and to disinfect pens before and after use.

The district encourages people to continue to utilize the U.S. Postal Service or courier to submit documents or payment. The public is also encouraged to use online services to the greatest extent possible.

For more information, call the BLM Ely District Office at (775) 289-1800 or Caliente Field Office at (775) 726-8100 between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.