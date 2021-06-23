Ely Rock & Gem Show set for June 26-27

The second annual Ely Rock & Gem Show is set for Friday and Saturday, June 26-27, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily at the White Pine Public Museum, 2000 Aultman Street. This is an opportunity for rock hounds to exhibit their quality specimens, lapidary creations, and jewelry. Representatives from area mines will offer ore samples, assist with sample identification, providing information about White Pine’s world-famous ore deposits. In addition, the Museum contains historical maps, pictures, and minerals from White Pine’s earliest days.

A $7 entry fee admits visitors to both the Museum and Rock & Gem Show, while a daily $10 covers both vendor admission and table space.

Refreshments will be available on site, while excellent cuisine is available from nearby restaurants.

Attendees will be asked to follow the COVID-19 protocols in place at the time of their visit. Major road and utility construction is currently in progress at the Museum location. While the show area is not immediately affected, please be advised that nearby parking may be limited.

Further information about registration and display spaces is available at the White Pine Public Museum, phone 775-289-4710, or email wpmuseumnv@gmail.com, also www.wpmuseum.org – Events, and White Pine Public Museum on Facebook.