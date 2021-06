This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Two drivers, both from out of state, one heading south and the other north, said they fell asleep and crashed their vehicles near the same spot at about 3:40 a.m. on June 22. Alamo Nevada Highway Patrol sergeant Guy Davis said the accidents occurred about three miles south of Western Elite on U.S. 93. However, […]