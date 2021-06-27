NDOT worker shot in Eureka County, recovering

A Nevada Department of Transportation maintenance worker was shot multiple times and injured by a passing motorist the morning of Jun 16 while working to resurface State Route 278 near Eureka. According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, the team member was flown from the scene to an area hospital where he was in stable condition.

The worker was later released and is recovering, according to KRNV.

State Route 278 was shut down from Eureka to Carlin for several hours while the Nevada Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies pursued the suspect, who received a gunshot wound and later succumbed to his injuries.

“All of us at NDOT were heartbroken to learn about the tragic shooting of one of our valued team members,” said Kristina Swallow, Director of the Nevada Department of Transportation. “I want to wish our team member a speedy recovery, and I want to thank the law enforcement agencies and medical professionals for responding quickly to the scene and providing first aid.”