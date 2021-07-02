Free Youth Mental Health First Aid course July 7 in Panaca

A free Youth Mental Health First Aid course will be held at the Panaca Town Center on July 7 starting at 8 a.m.

The eight-hour course is designed to help adults know how to assist a youth experiencing a mental health challenge or crisis.

For more information or to register contact Janie Rippetoe: jrippetoe@health.nv.gov | (775) 962-8089 or LeeAnn Luna: leeann@nyecc.org | (775) 727-9970 ext 204.

Event organizers say a person is more likely to encounter someone — friend, family member, student, neighbor, or member of the community—in an emotional or mental crisis than someone having a heart attack. Youth Mental Health First Aid teaches a five-step action plan to offer initial help to young people showing signs of a mental illness or in a crisis, and connect them with the appropriate professional, peer, social, or self help care. Anyone can take the course, but it is ideally designed for adults who work with young people, ages 12-18 — teachers, coaches, leaders of faith communities, social workers, and other caring citizens.