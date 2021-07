This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The City of Caliente held its third meeting in the month of June. The council met June 24 with only one item on the agenda: to approve or deny Battle Born Butcher Block LLC’s request to purchase 3.673 acres within the Caliente Industrial Park. Discussions with owner Jim Bourne have regularly been on both planning […]