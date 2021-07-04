Jacqueline Bozarth “Jackie”,76, was called home to be with Jesus on June 25, 2021. Born March 17, 1945, in Milford, Utah to Robert and Margaret “Betty” Bonner of Minersville, Utah. Jackie grew up in Minersville along with six sisters and one brother.

In 1960 she married Eddie Ray Bozarth of Adamsville, UT. They began the life together at the UPRR siding at Crestline, NV and over the years lived at various railroad sidings including Cima, CA , and Arden, NV. When Ed went into the Army, Jackie and Eddie moved to Tacoma, Washington to be with him. There they met Clinton and Avis Bill who became surrogate family to the young couple and their son and the namesakes for their next two children. The family returned to railroad life and eventually ended up in Caliente, NV. In 1977, with her kids all in school, Jackie went back to work at Allen’s Food Town. She later became a nurse’s aide at Grover C. Dils, and then a group supervisor at Caliente Youth Center. She retired from CYC in 2001 due to Ed’s health issues. Ed and Jackie loved the outdoors and exploring the mountains in their jeep, “Nellie”.

After retirement Ed and Jackie moved back to Milford, UT so they could be near their youngest

grandchildren and Jackie’s mother. Jackie loved her family and relished spending time with them. She enjoyed visiting with her many relatives especially her nephews and nieces whom all held a special place in her heart. Jackie had close relationships with all her sisters, her lifelong best friends, support, and frequently debate partners. She enjoyed a good visit, cup of coffee, and a game of cards.

Jackie is survived by her eldest son Eddie Ray Bozarth Jr., daughter Joanne Dotson (Daniel), both of Milford, Utah, and daughter Melissa Cheeney of Pioche, Nevada, grandchildren Candice Harris of Alamo, NV; Daylin Stewart of Vinyard, Utah, Chase Stewart (Monica), Jossie and Alissa Dotson of Milford, Utah, Kelbee Cole (Landon) and Derek Cheeney (Kayla) of Pioche, Nevada, two great grandchildren Shaylee and Ryker Guerrero, her sisters Lynnda Shaffer (Dennis), Carolyn Pearson, Barbara Mayo (Lee), Laurie Bozarth (Gordon), and brother Robert Bonner (Mandy). She was preceded in death by her son Clinton Brett, husband Eddie Ray Bozarth Sr., parents Robert and Margaret Bonner, and two sisters Margaret Bozarth and Robyn Quarnberg.

A remembrance will be held at 12:30 PM July 10, 2021, at Milford City Offices. She will be interred at the VFW cemetery in Caliente, NV.