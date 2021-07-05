Letter: Gravel Grinder Thank Yous

In regards to the article that rant last week regarding the Gravel Grinder at Beaver Dam State Park, I would just like to take a minute to recognize a few people that helped us with this year’s event. Without the help and assistance of volunteers and organizations we would not be able to have safe and successful events at our parks.

We would like to thank, Lincoln County Commission on Tourism that provides help with advertising and funds to make sure that all our participants are well fed. The Panaca Market helped make it possible for us to purchase the majority of the food right here locally. Green Valley Grocery in Hiko provided all the snacks and Body Armor drinks to keep the riders fueled up and hydrated. The Countershop in Henderson Nevada gave the park a generous cash donation. Nevada State Parks Gift Shops along with Print it Promotional Products helped us with shirts and stickers. A big thank you also goes out to the people of Barclay for graciously allowing us to use the schoolhouse for our lunch. We also can’t forget all the people that put in lots of long hot hours ensuring that the course is marked, and the riders are safe. Ken and Joanne Dixon are always there whenever we ask for help and we appreciate them more than words can describe. Josh Ivins and Marcia Wadsworth gave up there Saturday to help us. Lastly, I would like to thank all the Nevada State Parks staff and their families that were not mentioned in the previous article that came out to assist. Shaylen and Kristy Budreau, Jake and Taylor Cornforth, Alisha Adams, Taylor and Neil Cheeney, Kristal Romans, Tommy Rowe, TJ Rowe, Phil Trousdale and Cody Tingey. Without the help of all these people we never could have pulled of this event.

Jordan Adams

Park Supervisor II

Cathedral Gorge / Beaver Dam

Nevada Division of State Parks