Mammovan offering mammography screenings in Lincoln County

Early detection is key in the fight against breast cancer, so access to screenings is critically important. This work is continuing during the COVID-19 pandemic. To accommodate women who are due for a mammography screening, we continually criss-cross the state and stop in communities of all size. Soon we will be in Caliente and Alamo.

Call 1.877.581.6266, option 1 to make an appointment.

Mammography screenings are primarily for women age 40 and older; however, screenings will be provided to those younger than 40 that have a screening referral from a provider. Pre-screening for any COVID-19 related symptoms will occur inside the clinic prior to entering the Mammovan. Stop details:

Nevada Health Centers’ Mammovan will be in Caliente July 19-20 and in Alamo July 21 to provide mammography screenings.

Date Hours Location Monday, July 19 9 a.m. – 3:40 p.m. Lincoln County Medical AssociatesFront St. & N. Springs St.Caliente Tuesday, July 20 9 a.m. – 3:40 p.m. Lincoln County Medical AssociatesFront St. & N. Springs St.Caliente Wednesday, July 21 7:40 a.m. – 3:40 p.m. Lincoln County Medical Associates33 Joshua Tree St.Alamo

NVHC’s mission is to provide access to quality healthcare services throughout Nevada. Screenings are provided to all women regardless of economic status. We accept most major insurance plans, Medicaid and Medicare and offer a sliding fee scale for those who are uninsured.

Nevada Health Centers (NVHC) operates the Mammovan, a mobile mammography van that provides convenient access to mammography services to women. The Mammovan began operations in 2000, and was initially made possible by a grant secured by former Congressman John Ensign and former First Lady of Nevada, Dema Guinn.