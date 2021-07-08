Albert Curtiss Frehner, age 82, died Friday, July 2, 2021 at his home in Alamo, Nevada. He was born June 12, 1939 in St. George, Utah to Harvey Albert and Rosella Gubler Frehner. On November 19, 1960 he married Barbara Pulsipher in the St. George LDS Temple.

Curtiss lived all of his life in Alamo, Nevada. He graduated from College of Southern Utah in Cedar City, then moved back where he ran the dairy farm in partnership with his father. He later worked as a heavy equipment operator for over 30 years. He enjoyed railroad history, family history, traveling, BYU football games and his family.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara; daughter, Tauna (Greg) Wrubell of Cedar Hills, UT; son, Tory (Emilee) of Alamo, NV; six grandchildren: Jocelyn, Caitlan, Regan, Afton, Allyse and Jakob; and four great grandchildren: Jane, Abe, Maggie and Gavin. He was preceded in death by his son, Timothy and his sister, Bonnie.

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 9, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Alamo Chapel. Interment will follow in the Alamo Cemetery. Friends and family are invited to sign our guest book at www.moapavalleymortuary.com.