Not long after school let out, grade schooler David Cottrell set up a Boxcar Museum fundraiser. He started out at the credit union and ended up in front of Jerry’s Sinclair. Various friends stopped by to help David out, including Heavenly Milnik and Noah and Keagan Miller. Jeanette Cottrell, David’s grandmother, helped load the goodies […]