Highway 93 closed after flash flooding

U.S. Highway 93 between Interstate 15 and State Route 318 is closed in both directions as of Thursday morning, July 15.

Nevada Department of Transportation crews worked through the night and continue to clear the highway today after flash floods near the narrows covered the road with mud and debris.

Storms also took out cell phone and Internet service in Lincoln County for several hours Wednesday night.

Check https://nvroads.com for updates on road conditions.

Photos courtesy Eric Holt. NDOT crews clear Highway 93 after flash flooding closed the road Wednesday night.