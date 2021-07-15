Highway 93 to remain closed through the night

Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) Public Information Officer Tony Illia informed the Record that U.S. Highway 93 between Interstate 15 and State Route 318 will remain closed for another night after NDOT crews spent the day clearing several feet of mud from the road. Flash flooding the evening of July 14 sent mud and debris over the highway at the narrows around mile marker 24/25.

“CDL drivers are out of time and so trucking work is now suspended until the morning,” Illia said.

Work is scheduled to restart early tomorrow morning (July 16). Grader operators will continue pushing dirt and will start cutting slopes back in case it rains again.

“Although all lanes are open there is no clear zone as there is a large amount of fill material right up against edge of road,” Illia said. “The road will need to stay closed until we can get truck drivers back in the morning to haul off all remaining material.”

Photos courtesy NDOT. Crews spent a full day July 15 clearing many feet of mud off of Highway 93.