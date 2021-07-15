Highway 93 Update

U.S. Highway 93 will remain closed while crews continue to remove earthen material off the road at approximately mile marker 24/25 in Lincoln County, Nevada Department of Transportation’s Tony Illia told the Record.

It is anticipated the road will be opened to through traffic today by midnight. Highway 93 north bound traffic is being detoured via Interstate 15 to Utah and vice versa for south bound traffic.

“We are not expecting road damage and will keep our fingers crossed,” Illia said.