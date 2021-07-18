Joyce Katherine Docktor, 65, passed away on July 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, NV. Joyce was born on June 18, 1956 in Carington, ND to Ollie and Katherine Solberg. She married James Francis Docktor on November 24, 2001 in Alamo, NV.

Joyce loved the outdoors and observing wildlife. She would go fishing and birdwatching, and going on ATV rides with her husband, Jim, and dog, Morgan. She loved the Alamo area. She would work on her farm everyday, feeding animals and caring for her chickens. She managed the meat department at the Great Basin Grocery. She would bring sunshine everywhere she went, and was very kind and sharing. She would help anyone in need. She loved visiting with friends, and sitting on her porch with Jim, listening to country music.

Joyce is survived by her husband, Jim Docktor; her children, James, J.R., Mike, Dannon, and Kim; her ten grandchildren; one great-grandchild on the way; and her five siblings, Darwin, Denny, Dale, Perry, and Bob. She is preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Larry.

