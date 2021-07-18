Ryan Scot Avery was the first born of 7 children on August 28, 1970 in Provo, Utah, to John L and Lorraine Young Avery. He was the oldest brother to Jason, Nathan, Nolan, Naomi, Ruth and Angela. He went to Elementary School in Washington, Utah and moved with his family to Caliente, Nevada the beginning of Junior High school. He graduated from Lincoln County High School and received a Master’s Degree in Psychology from Southern Utah University. He worked at SUU as a counselor and professor and loved every minute of it. Ryan put everything he could into assisting those students he worked with to navigate their own higher education. He struggled with Emery-Dreifuss Muscular Dystrophy his whole life, and the disease took his life on July 8th 2021.

He loved all kinds of sports and participated in Little League baseball. He loved to follow the Atlantic Braves and BYU Football.

He was married to the love of his life, Tammy, and they have been together for 18 years. They have 6 children; Jordan, Brenan, Camran, Tyler, Braden, Brielle, and 8 grandchildren; Kairi, Conan, Jiraiya, Mason, Kya, Ivy, Jack, Isla Mae.

He loved to be an Uncle to his sibling’s children and a grandpa to his grandchildren.

He will be greatly missed by his wife Tammy, their children, his parents and siblings, grandchildren and all those that knew and loved him.

Funeral services were held Monday, July 12th, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Coal Creek 3rd Ward, with the viewing held prior, from 11:30 am- 12:30 pm. Interment was in Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary.