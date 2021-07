This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

It’s been an interesting two years for the Stackhouse family, ever since they took on the responsibility of running the Panaca Market in June 2019. Looking back on the experience, Loree Stackhouse remembers how relieved she and her husband were when Nathan Katschke took over the market a few years before they eventually became the […]