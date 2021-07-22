John Cody Sanders, age 34, died Friday, July 9, 2021 in Elko, Nevada. He was born April 10, 1987 to John David Henry and Elizabeth Ann Ratliff Sanders. Cody was born in Tucson, and lived in Columbus, Ohio as a child. He attended 1st grade in Tucson, Rimrock, Arizona from 2 – 6 grades and in Deer Park, Florida during middle school. He relocated to Alamo, Nevada for his high school years. There he excelled in FFA, serving as Chapter and Zone President. Cody served as the 2005-2006 Nevada FFA Vice President during his first year of college at the University of Nevada Reno. He was recognized with FFA’s highest award, the National Farmer Degree. His love of agriculture, ranching and teaching lead him to earn his degree in Agricultural Education from BYU Idaho.

Cody moved to his dream job in Wells, NV in 2020. Cody was a positive influence on his students and exemplified service by volunteering time to be a National FFA Teacher Ambassador. Cody excelled at all of his endeavors. He earned his Eagle Scout Award. He was recognized as the Valedictorian of his high school. He served a mission for his church in the Philippines Angeles Mission. His hobbies included flying drones, board and card games and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include his parents, John & Liz of Hiko, NV; his grandpa, Don Ratliff of Phoenix, AZ and two sisters: Casey of Sugar City, ID and Catelyn of Spanish Fork, UT.

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Alamo Chapel, Alamo, Nevada. Visitation will be from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. prior to services at the chapel. Interment will follow in the Alamo Cemetery. Friends and family are invited to sign our online guest book at www.moapavalleymortuary.com

In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to donate to the Wells High School J. Cody Sanders FFA Memorial Scholarship, PO Box 338, Wells, NV 89835.