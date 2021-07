This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

CARSON CITY – On Friday, July 9, the Nevada Department of Education (NDE) published its State Plan for use of the State’s share of $1.07 billion in funding through the American Rescue Plan Act’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) Fund. The Department seeks input from the public on the plan no later […]