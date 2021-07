This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) reopened a flood-ravaged section of U.S. Highway 93 at mile marker 23.5, near the southern tip of Upper Pahranagat Lake, at 11:58 a.m., July 16, in Lincoln County, an area known by locals as the Narrows. Around the same time, a smaller segment of State Route 168 (Glendale-Moapa Road) […]