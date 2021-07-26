Nevada adds jobs back in June; Unemployment rate holds steady

CARSON CITY – According to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s (DETR) June 2021 economic report, Nevada added back 15,400 jobs over the month as the state continues to recover. The number of jobs remain below typical levels, but are up 138,700 since June 2020, an annual increase of 11.6%. The large increase of employment over the year reflects the significant effects the pandemic had on employment last year. The total employment level in the state is 1,336,000. The state’s unemployment rate in June is 7.8 percent, unchanged from 7.8 percent in May and down 7.6 percentage points when compared to June 2020.

Lincoln County’s unemployment rate was 3.8 percent in June.

Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) Employment (Seasonally Adjusted): Seasonally adjusted estimates are used to show underlying economic trends by accounting for regularly seen seasonal patterns resulting in smoother estimates.

· Las Vegas employment increased by 6,500 jobs (0.7%) since May, an increase of 99,200 jobs (11.7%) since June 2020.

· Reno employment had an increase of 800 jobs (0.3%) since May, an increase of 19,500 jobs (8.6%) since June 2020.

· Carson City employment had an increase of 0 jobs (0.0%) since May, an increase of 1,100 jobs (3.8%) since June 2020.

“With the release of June data, we get our first look at the recovery since the state has fully relaxed business restrictions related to COVID-19. Job growth in leisure and hospitality doubled from last month increasing employment in this sector by 4.0 percent (SA). Food service continues to contribute to this strong growth with this sector now having more total employment than the accommodation industry in addition being nearly fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels. Although most industries in the state continue to recover, a few industries, most notably health care and social assistance, lost employment in June. The state’s unemployment rate remained steady at 7.8 percent this month. While June data is positive, there is still significant disruption to the economy as businesses and labor force seek to recover from the effects of the pandemic,” said David Schmidt, Chief Economist.

To see additional labor market data view the department’s employment and unemployment dashboards located at www.nevadaworkforce.com.