Sally Lamb Walch, 84, passed away on July 20, 2021 in Alamo, NV surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Sally was born on March 31, 1937 in Enterprise, UT to Press Lamb and Jane Alger. She married Roy Walter Walch on July 14, 1954 in Las Vegas, NV, and they were later sealed in the St. George Temple on December 7, 1963.

Sally’s life was centered on her family, and did everything she could to care for them. She was her children’s, grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s biggest supporter in their sports and other interests. She was the loudest in the crowd, and surprisingly was rewarded with an award for sportsmanship. She made her home a place for her family to gather, and it was common that many of their friends would come to enjoy her milkshakes, tacos and cinnamon rolls. She was fun to be around, and had wonderful friends. It would be often that her kids would be home on Halloween, and she and her friends would be out pulling pranks on their neighbors. Sally was always looking for ways to serve. She worked as an EMT for the local ambulance for many years, and worked with the Alamo Cemetery for many years. She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many positions in the church. She loved the outdoors, going arrowhead hunting, picking pinenuts, hunting, and camping, and helping with Scouting. She was very patriotic and loved her country.

Sally is survived by her husband, Roy Walch; her three sons: Bradley (Leann) Walch, Press Walch, Lonny (Connie) Walch; her eleven grandchildren; her thirty-three great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by: her parents, Press and Jane Lamb; and her sisters: Norma Nelson, Barbara Pritchett, and Dorothy DeKay: and great grandson, Kadyn Bradley.

Viewing services will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at the Alamo Chapel in Alamo, NV from 9:30-10:30 a.m., with the Funeral starting at 11:00 a.m., Graveside services to follow at the Alamo Cemetery. The family invites you to leave a message or memory in their Guest Book at www.MoapaValleyMortuary.com.