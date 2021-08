This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Bob and Sandy Ellis of Las Vegas, who for the past several years have donated shoes for the school kids of Lincoln County, are postponing their Lincoln County Cares tour and BBQ this year. Bob wrote in an email, “I talked to Mike Strong and Matt Cameron this morning. Because of the increase in COVID […]