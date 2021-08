Volunteer veterans advocate Linda Rollins is available to connect veterans and their spouses with various resources available to them.

Office hours are on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of every month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Panaca Senior Center. For more information, reach out to Rollins at 775-962-1304.

Those who have benefited from the services provided by the Nevada Department Veterans Services are invited to share their experiences with Rollins.