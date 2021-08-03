Radon mitigation help

As reported previously, high radon levels is an issue in Lincoln County. Health and environmental experts recommend that anyone who received a test result of 4.0 or above should take measures to lower the level of radon in their homes. To put a test result of 4.0 in perspective, experts equate that level of radon as posing a similar lung cancer risk of smoking a half pack of cigarettes per day, according to Dr. Don Deever with UNR Extension’s Lincoln County office.

The higher the radon level, the quicker one should act to mitigate the hazard. Those who need assistance dealing with a radon problem in their home may contact Deever at (775) 726-3109 or ddeever@unr.edu.