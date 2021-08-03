Up to $1M up for grabs in vaccine promo

Immunize Nevada, a non-profit focused on getting people vaccinated, is in the middle of “Vax Nevada Days.”

The promotion runs through Aug. 26 and automatically enters anyone 12-and-older who have received a COVID-19 vaccine into a weekly drawing to win a share of $5 million in cash prizes, including $1 million in cash (for those 18-and-older), other cash prizes, student tuition, and other gifts.

More information, visit https://www.vaxnevadadays.org/.

Immunize Nevada is a statewide organization dedicated to immunizations to help prevent disease. The non-profit provides immunization education and supports communities with increasing childhood immunizations, flu shots, and more recently COVID-19 vaccines. For more information, visit https://immunizenevada.org or contact Bren McLean at bren@immunizenevada.org.