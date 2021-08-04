Agency Spotlight: For Kids Foundation

On June 23, Annie Goni-Stewart with the For Kids Foundation presented at the Lincoln County Coalition Meeting.

She shared the Foundation’s focus on helping children and their families that do not qualify for other resources to receive the help they need.

Its website states, “The Foundation began in 2003 as the charitable arm of Kids Behavioral Health (KBH), a corporation providing residential and day treatment programs for troubled youth. Dr. Earl Nielsen, the Founder, was then on the board of KBH. He and Bill Vickers, the initial benefactor, realized that, while they were helping some children, there were many more unable to take advantage of the services KBH had to offer. Indeed, these children did not have the means to meet any of their critical needs. With this realization, For Kids Foundation was born.”

For many children, the outcome of the services provided is immediate: a new bed, dance or music lessons, a laptop, going to the dentist for the first time, or being able to play sports.

“For others, the results will take time: therapy to help emotionally and physically abused children; educational resources that help a struggling child learn more rapidly; psychiatric or medical consultations to get a proper diagnosis that puts a child on the right support path; and paying for beneficial braces that eventually deliver a beautiful smile.”

The foundation is available to help children from the ages of birth to age 21.

For more information, visit https://forkidsfoundation.org/.

The Lincoln County Coalition meets monthly on the fourth Tuesday, 10 a.m. at Panaca Town Center.