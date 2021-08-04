Letter to the Editor: My Heart is Full of Gratitude

Wow! Where to even start. My heart is full of gratitude for all the people who showed up the evening of January 10th. The fire department, my grandboys who got everything out of the house that was precious. My incredible daughter Jaime called Kevin & Rhea Roberts the morning after the fire. Rhea and Valerie were friends growing up. It was nothing short of a miracle, they stepped up beside me, took my hand, and never let go. Without them this would not have happened. A Godly thing! The whole project was a labor of love.

Two, I have to mention, thank you April Bradshaw for taking me into your home and into your heart. Addie Mitcelle Foley for setting up a Go Fund Me account. Then hundreds of people stepped up with prayers, money, and support. My heart is so full of thankfulness for every single person that helped in any way, even smiles and hugs. I love and appreciate every one of you! God bless and keep you.

Lynnie Bradshaw Wood