Free safeTALK training in Panaca Aug. 9

Imagine…a suicide-safer community

safeTALK is a program that connects people with thoughts of suicide to caregivers who can support them. The “safe” in safeTALKstands for “suicide alertness for everyone” while the TALK in safeTALK stands for “Tell, Ask, Listen and KeepSafe”.

By the end of the training, participants will be better able to:

Move beyond common tendencies to miss, dismiss, or avoid suicide;

Recognize people who have thoughts of suicide; and,

Apply the TALK steps (Tell, Ask, Listen, and KeepSafe) to connect a person with thoughts of suicide to a suicide first-aid intervention caregiver (LivingWorks, 2015).

Where:

Panaca Town Center

1005 Main St.

Panaca, NV 89042

When:

Monday, August 9, 2021

1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

For more information and to sign up, contact:

Janie Rippetoe: jrippetoe@health.nv.gov | (775) 962-8089

LeeAnn Luna: leeann@nyecc.org | Tel: (775) 727-9970 ext 204