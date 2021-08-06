Free Youth Mental Health First Aid course in Panaca Aug. 11

Sometimes, first aid isn’t a bandage, or CPR, or the Heimlich, or calling 911.

Sometimes, first aid is YOU!

A young person you know could be experiencing a mental health challenge or crisis. You can help them.

Where: Panaca Town Center

1005 Main St.

Panaca, NV 89042

When: Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021

8:00am – 5:00pm (Lunch on your own)

For more information or to register contact:

Janie Rippetoe: jrippetoe@health.nv.gov | (775) 962-8089

LeeAnn Luna: leeann@nyecc.org | Tel: (775) 727-9970 ext 204

Sometimes, the best first aid is you. Take the course, save a life, strengthen your community.

You are more likely to encounter someone — friend, family member, student, neighbor, or member of the community—in an emotional or mental crisis than someone having a heart attack. Youth Mental Health FirstAid teaches a 5-step action plan to offer initial help to young people showing signs of a mental illness or in a crisis, and connect them with the appropriate professional, peer, social, or self help care. Anyone can take the 8-hour Youth Mental Health First Aid course, but it is ideally designed for adults who work with young people, ages 12-18 — teachers, coaches, leaders of faith communities, social workers, and other caring citizens.